Ahmedabad civic body seals popular farsaan shop for mismanaging used oil

A prominent namkeen and farsaan outlet in Naroda was sealed, and more than two dozen samples of sweets and snacks were collected from a number of popular and prominent confectioners across the city as the Food Department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) carried out sweeping quality checks on various types of traditional food items ahead of Diwali on Monday.

Twenty-nine separate samples – including of sweets such as kaju anjeer roll, kaju katli, mohanthaal, kalakand, shakkarpara, barfi, and rasgulla, as well as of cashew, almond, silver foil (vark) used to decorate sweets, chocolate compound, and ghee – were picked up under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and sent to the AMC’s Public Health Laboratory for analysis.

The Naroda outlet of Jain Super Namkeen was sealed for allegedly not maintaining a proper system to store and dispose of used cooking oil. The Food Department took samples of used oil and gram flour (besan) from the unit.

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“Although nearly 125 kg of cooking oil is consumed in the unit every day, there was no system and record of handing over the used cooking oil to the agency authorised to dispose of it. The unit has been sealed, and a sample of the used cooking oil has been taken for testing. Necessary legal action will be taken after the report of the test is available,” Dr Tejas Shah, AMC additional medical officer of health, said.

Farsaan makers often sell used oil to scrap dealers, street vendors such as pani puri walas, or dhabas, Dr Shah said. “For their used oil, these sweets and farsaan makers get 60-65 per cent of the cost of the oil from the authorised agency; they still keep re-using used oil, and sell it to people who again use it in food,” he said.

Dr Shah told The Indian Express that the AMC wanted to create awareness among citizens about the harmful effects of total polar compounds (TPCs, also known as total polar materials), which are formed due to the degradation of edible oils during high-temperature frying, and as byproducts of the processes of oxidation, hydrolysis, and polymerisation.

Repeated heating of cooking oil increases TPC content. India’s food safety regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has declared oil with more than 25% TPC as being unfit for human consumption.

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“FSSAI guidelines have linked TPC compounds to health problems including high blood pressure, atherosclerosis (the build-up of plaque inside the walls of arteries, causing them to harden and narrow), liver disease, and Alzheimer’s disease. Oil with more than 25% TPC should not be used for cooking,” Dr Shah said.

AMC regulations mandate that food businesses that use more than 50 kg or litres of cooking oil per day for frying should maintain records of daily oil consumption, the quantity of oil used, and details of its disposal.

Used oil should be kept in separate, properly identifiable containers, and handed over to an authorised Used Oil Collection agency. Used oil should not be discharged into drains, and should not be reused in the production of food items or in cooking, the guidelines say.

Meanwhile, two commercial units manufacturing tomato ketchup that were raided by the Food Department earlier this month, have been sealed after the samples were found to be “substandard and unsafe”.

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On October 15, AMC teams carried out an intensive inspection of a unit of MJF Food in the Pirana Road area that was manufacturing a food item called “Tasty Snack Touch Up”, and suspended the sale and distribution of about 2,000 kg of the finished product, potato powder, and other raw materials.

Two days later, on October 17, samples of “Snack Touch Up” and tomato paste were taken from a unit called Shree Khodiyar Gruh Udyog in Gota in north-west Ahmedabad. Lab reports confirmed the presence of several components at levels that were higher or lower than permissible limits.