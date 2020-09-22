Ahmedabad civic body seals metro sites, fines construction firms

AMC imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on three construction companies — L&T Construction Limited, PRJV sub-infrastructure and Ranjit Buildcon, all near Chimanbhai bridge.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) health department sealed two sites, imposed fine of Rs 2.60 lakh and issued 18 notices to different construction agencies, including Metro Rail project, IL&FS, L&T Construction Limited and Tata Project Limited, for failing to take steps to control mosquito breeding.

Rajesh Sharma, in charge of vector-borne disease control programme of AMC’s health malaria department, said, “The violations were detected during the department’s checking drive at 19 sites along the entire 44.7 km metro line route across the city.”

The two sites that have been sealed are the administration office of L&T Construction Limited on the Kalupur-Shahpur route in Dariyapur and Tata Project Limited at Sabarmati casting yard along the Cama Hotel near Sabarmati Riverfront till Gandhi Bridge route.

Also, AMC imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on three construction companies — L&T Construction Limited, PRJV sub-infrastructure and Ranjit Buildcon, all near Chimanbhai bridge.

Other agencies which were fined included Johnson Lifts (Rs 10,000), Metro station in Vastral (Rs 60,000), Tata Project Limited (Rs 20,000), Metro Rail Project (Rs 10,000), ILF&S (Rs 5,000), P K Nakrani Limited (Rs 10,000) and Lakshmi Construction company in Amraiwadi and Paldi areas (Rs 5,000).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.