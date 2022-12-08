scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Ahmedabad civic body removed Veer Savarkar’s portrait from flyover

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has been painting portraits of freedom fighters and prominent personalities on flyovers and railway over bridges as part of the celebrations of the Azadi ka Amrit mahotsav.

The work on Income Tax flyover has grabbed eye balls because of its theme -- Gandhiji. The other pillars have portraits of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Babasaheb Ambedkar. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Following criticism on social media for putting Veer Savarkar’s image on one of the flyover pillars near the Mahatma Gandhi-founded Gujarat Vidyapith, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) started removing it Wednesday.

The work on Income Tax flyover has grabbed eye balls because of its theme — Gandhiji. The other pillars have portraits of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The criticism drawn on social media including Mahatma Gandhi’s great grandson Tushar Gandhi who tweeted, “In Ahmedabad Savarkar has replaced Bapu on Wall art by the roadside. The Government intends to do the same at Sabarmati Ashram, unfortunately the trustees are collaborating with the Government in this.”

Portraits of personalities like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Veer Savarkar, Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmi Bai, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, B R Ambedkar, Sarojini Naidu and Dadabhai Naoroji among others will be put up across the city.

“In the first phase of the project 20 flyovers and railway overbridges have been shortlisted for putting up posters as a part of the 75th year of independence celebrations in prominent places across the city,” an AMC official stated.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 09:11:11 am
