Ahmedabad civic body readies plan to widen road leading to Kalupur Railway Station

TO TACKLE traffic congestion in areas surrounding the Kalupur Railway Station, keeping in view the ongoing redevelopment of the station, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday announced widening of the existing 18-metre-wide road from Sarangpur Circle to the DCP Zone-3 Office to 30 metres.

As part of the proposed widening, 17 properties will be removed and 2,965 square metres (sq m) of land will be incorporated into the existing road, after completion of the prescribed legal procedures.

“The AMC has issued a public notice on Tuesday under Section 210 of the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations Act (GPMC Act), inviting objections and suggestions from the public regarding the proposed road alignment,” AMC’s Deputy Municipal Commissioner, central zone Ramyakumar Bhatt said.