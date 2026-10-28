Ahmedabad civic body readies plan to widen road leading to Kalupur Railway Station

18-metre road from Sarangpur Circle to DCP Zone-3 Office to be widened to 30 metre; 2,965 sq m land to be incorporated into existing road

Written by: Ritu Sharma
2 min readAhmedabadOct 28, 2026 03:27 AM IST
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation plan to widen road leading to Kalupur Railway Station, Kalupur Railway Station, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsWith these initiatives, AMC expects to significantly improve accessibility to and from Kalupur Railway Station, facilitate smoother passenger movement, reduce traffic congestion in the surrounding areas, and strengthen the overall transportation infrastructure.
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TO TACKLE traffic congestion in areas surrounding the Kalupur Railway Station, keeping in view the ongoing redevelopment of the station, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday announced widening of the existing 18-metre-wide road from Sarangpur Circle to the DCP Zone-3 Office to 30 metres.

As part of the proposed widening, 17 properties will be removed and 2,965 square metres (sq m) of land will be incorporated into the existing road, after completion of the prescribed legal procedures.

“The AMC has issued a public notice on Tuesday under Section 210 of the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations Act (GPMC Act), inviting objections and suggestions from the public regarding the proposed road alignment,” AMC’s Deputy Municipal Commissioner, central zone Ramyakumar Bhatt said.

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Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation plan to widen road leading to Kalupur Railway Station, Kalupur Railway Station, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairs Upon completion of the prescribed legal and administrative procedures, AMC plans to remove the obstructions in this area and make the widened road connecting to Kalupur Railway Station available for public use.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is redeveloping the existing Kalupur Railway Station into a modern railway station equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. Upon completion, the redeveloped station on an area of 90,000 sq m with twin 16-storey towers, including two basements and multi-level floor zones, is expected to handle nearly 3.12 lakh passengers daily.

To facilitate smooth vehicular movement and reduce traffic congestion in the surrounding areas, widening of various roads connecting to the railway station is being undertaken.

Bhatt said, “The AMC has also initiated action in connection with the shops located along the road connecting Sarangpur Circle to Rosy Cinema. These shops were originally allotted by AMC on rental and permit basis. Notices have now been issued to the shopkeepers concerned, directing them to hand over possession of the premises to the civic body.”

Upon completion of the prescribed legal and administrative procedures, AMC plans to remove the obstructions in this area and make the widened road connecting to Kalupur Railway Station available for public use.

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With these initiatives, AMC expects to significantly improve accessibility to and from Kalupur Railway Station, facilitate smoother passenger movement, reduce traffic congestion in the surrounding areas, and strengthen the overall transportation infrastructure.

 

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Ritu Sharma
Ritu Sharma

Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh. Expertise Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes: Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City. Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP. Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More

 

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