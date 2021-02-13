Ahmedabad civic body polls: Jadeja starts campaigning at Congress bastion with Art 370, CAA, Ram temple

Jadeja’s was kickstarting the BJP’s campaign for the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections from Maktampura ward in the western part of the city. (Rperesentational Image)

State Minister of Home for State Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Friday said that abrogation of Article 370, the beginning of the construction of the Ram temple and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are achievements of the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Jadeja’s was kickstarting the BJP’s campaign for the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections from Maktampura ward in the western part of the city.

Maktampura ward that covers the Juhapura area, is represented by the Congress on all its four seats.

Jadeja said, “We have been struggling since years for Ram Mandir. But under PM Modi’s leadership the work for the temple has started.

Similarly, due to Union Home minister Amit Shah’s efforts for making Kashmir the undivided part of India, article 370 could be abrogated.

Jahan hue balidan Mukherjee woh Kashmir hamara hai (The Kashmir where (Shyama Prasad) Mukherjee was martyred is ours). This dream got fulfilled only due to Amit Shah”..

“Similarly, Hindus living as minority in Pakistan who were in a very difficult situation as they could not get citizenship of India. But the Citizenship Amendment Act benefitted those Hindus living in Pakistan. It is Amit Shah who got it done”, said Jadeja.

Stating that he had come for campaigning to the Maktampura ward on the request of party’s state chief C R Paatil, Jadeja drew parallel to his win 33 years back. “The first AMC election I contested was from the ward from where not a single seat was won by BJP. I was hardly 24-25 years old. That time the then MLA and senior BJP leader Ashok Bhatt had campaigned in the ward… similarly I had to go for my party’s brothers,” Jadeja said while addressing the public meeting in Vejalpur area.

After the delimitation of AMC wards in 2015, the entire Juhapura area which was a part of Sarkhej ward went to Maktampura ward. Of the estimated 97,414 voters, nearly 90,000 are from the Muslim community. With all the four sitting councillors from Congress, the ward is considered to be a tough battle for the BJP.

Referring to the development of Ahmedabad and taking it from uttam se sarvottam, (from ideal to the best) he said, “Those who have seen the city knows that only circus tents were seen on the riverbed but today we have Sabarmati Riverfront, Kankaria Lakefront, roads and sewage. We have to make Ahmedabad from uttam to sarvottam..”

He came to campaign for BJP candidates from Maktampura ward-Abhay Vyas, Jignaben Ahir, Digvijaysinh Chudasama and Harshaben Makwana.

After Maktampura, Jadeja campaigned for Vejalpur and Thaltej ward.

Reacting to Jadeja’s campaigning, Congress candidate and sitting councillor from Maktampura ward Hazi Asratbaig told The Indian Express, “BJP knows how difficult it is to win a seat from here, so they need their senior leaders for campaigning.”