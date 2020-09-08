Ahmedabad civic body makes Covid co-ordinator must for residential areas

For any negligence or non-compliance of the guidelines, the chairman, secretary will be held responsible and will invite prosecution under IPC Seciion 188, and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

After making it mandatory for commercial establishments, institutions and offices to appoint a Covid co-ordinator, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has now implemented this to residential areas including apartments, societies and other residential premises.

The order issued by Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar on Monday, which is to be effective immediately, has made it mandatory for the secretary, chairman or the manager to act as a Covid co-ordinator or appoint someone else as a Covid co-ordinator in the format released by the AMC and inform the assistant municipal commissioner of the respective wards about the co-ordinator.

For any negligence or non-compliance of the guidelines, the chairman, secretary will be held responsible and will invite prosecution under IPC Seciion 188, and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

AMC will be conveying this to the secretary or chairman of all the residential societies, apartments, colonies concerned through a letter also.

The co-ordinator has been made responsible for enforcement of all protocols issued from time to time, to ensure all Covid-19 norms for home quarantine are followed. In case of any breach of guidelines, it should be reported at the assistant municipal commissioner of the ward concerned.

Further, the co-ordinator has to ensure that all those including residents and visitors are allowed entry or exit only if they are wearing face masks and have downloaded the Aarogya Setu app. The visitors will be screened for body temperature at the entry point and will have to sanitise their hands before entering. No entry or exit shall be permitted if any person is having any symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat.

“It is the responsibility of the co-ordinator to inform the AMC’s 104 service for Covid-19 testing and also to inform the nearest urban health centre and if found positive it is the responsibility to report in a format,” the order stated.

For all the positive patients, the co-ordinators have to prepare the history of contact tracing of last 14 days and report to the AMC within 48 hours.

Further, the AMC has issued stricter guidelines for the micro-containment areas. AMC will be writing individual letters to all such home quarantined patients informing them about these guidelines.

The secretary, chairman, organizer, manager or owner of that particular residential colony, society or flat is made responsible to ensure that no positive person or any person who has come in his contact staying in a micro-containment area comes out of their residence during that quarantine period.

“They will have to also ensure that antigen test for Covid-19 is done for all the residents of that micro-containment area. Only in case of medical emergency, a resident of that micro containment area can be permitted to go out and that too only after making necessary entry in the register kept with the police assistant,” the order states.

