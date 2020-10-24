Ahmedabad civic body launches Covid care facility for senior citizens, those with comorbid conditions

In the past, the AMC has launched other Covid-related services including Dhanvantri Raths, 104 helpline service, Sanjivani Seva, Doctor Mitra scheme and Corona Santavana scheme for psychological support. (Representational)

Keeping in mind the risks associated with the ongoing festive season and the approaching winter, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Friday launched a special Covid care facility for senior citizens and residents with comorbid conditions.

Called ‘Vadil Sukhakari Seva’, the initiative was launched for senior citizens and people with hypertension, diabetes, kidney ailments and other comorbid conditions.

Under this scheme, a team of three paramedics will monitor the health condition of the targets by visiting their homes. The already launched service includes measuring body temperature, blood pressure, oxygen levels, pulse rate and blood sugar levels, among other medical vitals.

In the initial phase, a 100 teams have been constituted with the target of covering 2,000 residents every day. The initiative has been launched with an objective to detect coronavirus among senior citizens and patients with comorbid conditions well in advance, rather than addressing it at a later stage where the complications are at a higher level.

To manage and analyse the data, a special mobile phone-based software has been also prepared. “The mobile phone software will maintain patients’ records taken during different visits. The software used by the health teams is also equipped with a GPS tracking system that will track the health personnel,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Forests and Environment) Rajiv Kumar Gupta.

Rapid Antigen Tests will also be conducted for residents detected with Covid symptoms at their residence itself. In case they test positive, a Sanjivani health team will offer all required medical services to them, Gupta added. Further, to boost the immunity levels of senior citizens, Vitamin C tablets, zinc tablets, ayurvedic and homeopathic prophylactics will also be provided free of cost.

In the past, the AMC has launched other Covid-related services including Dhanvantri Raths, 104 helpline service, Sanjivani Seva, Doctor Mitra scheme and Corona Santavana scheme for psychological support.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.