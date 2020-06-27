Ahmedabad civic body declares one more micro-containment zone

On June 18, a notification was also issued by the state urban development department, including Bopal Ghuma in AMC limits, which was earlier a municipality. (Representational) On June 18, a notification was also issued by the state urban development department, including Bopal Ghuma in AMC limits, which was earlier a municipality. (Representational)

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Friday added one more micro-containment zone in the south-west zone of Bopal, the first in this neighbourhood, considered among the posh areas in the city. A residential society Orchid Paradise, which is part of Safal Parisar-2 in South Bopal, was declared a containment zone, the 37th in the city, which will cordon off 383 households with an approximate population of 1,200.

The development coincided with the Gujarat High Court taking note of Bopal, in its order uploaded on Friday on Covid-related issues it had heard on June 19.

On June 18, a notification was also issued by the state urban development department, including Bopal Ghuma in AMC limits, which was earlier a municipality.

The high court said, “Initially, it is the walled city of Ahmedabad, more particularly, the places like Jamalpur, Khadia, Dariapur, Shahpur, Raikhad, Kalupur, Dudheshwar, Madhupura, Girdharnagar, Asarwa, Meghaninagar, Naroda Road, etc., were the hot spots of Covid-19. It appears from the figures that there is a drastic decline in the Covid-19 cases so far as the various areas of the walled city of Ahmedabad is concerned. The efforts put in by the special officers on duty appointed by the State Government have yielded positive and good results. Unfortunately, now the other parts of the city of Ahmedabad are badly affected, more particularly, the areas like Bopal. We are sure that with the same strategy and action plan like the one employed in the areas of the walled city, the other areas in the city of Ahmedabad should also come under control”.

On Friday, the west zone had the highest share of the city’s cases at 20.1 per cent (592 cases), the south-west zone accounted for 14.1 per cent (414) and the north-west for 12.6 per cent (370 cases).

Another petition moved by a resident of a micro-containment zone – Satellite Centre Cooperative Housing Society – Vishwas Bhambhurkar, has challenged the society’s designation as micro-containment zone.

Represented by advocate K R Koshti, the petitioner has submitted that while 12 people had tested positive until June 13, in the past 15 days there have been no new cases. The petitioner has submitted that there are, thus, absolutely no grounds to now declare it as micro-containment zone. The society was declared a containment zone on June 20 by the AMC

