Ahmedabad civic body corporator tests positive

A day after Congress MLA Imran Khedawala reported positive for COVID-19, a corporator of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation also tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

Addressing an online press briefing, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said, “Today, senior Congress corporator Badruddin Shaikh has tested positive. He had approached us for testing two days back after he complained of some symptoms.”

Badruddin Shaikh is the corporator of Behrampura ward, which has been put under a seven-day curfew from Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Khedawala is being treated at SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad and his health condition is stated to be stable.

“I have talked to Imran Khedawala over phone. He is admitted at SVP hospital and is stable without any health complications,” Nehra said.

The two other Congress MLAs, Gyasuddin Shaikh and Shailesh Parmar, who had accompanied Khedawala to Gandhinagar for the meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, have been home quarantined and their samples have been collected for testing, Nehra said adding that their contact tracing is under process.

