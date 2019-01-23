Ahmedabad civic body budget jumps by 30%, focus on pollution, cleanliness

Ahmedabad’s civic guardians on Tuesday tabled a Rs 7,509-crore draft budget for 2019-20, an increase of 30 per cent from 2018-19, with special focus on controlling pollution and ensuring cleanliness of the city. It was tabled by municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra.

Among the challenges highlighted by Nehra in the draft budget include projects covering both air and water pollution namely Ahmedabad Clean Air Programme (ACAP), making Sabarmati River pollution-free at a cost of Rs 500 crore, ‘Pirana Dumpsite Remediation project’ — capping of Pirana dumping site at an estimated cost of

Rs 300 crore, and several proposals of electric public mobility system.

The budget has proposed a ‘bio-mining project’ of Pirana dumpsite on PPP model’s Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) basis for its ‘bio-mining (or any other suitable technology)-cum-clearance-cum-recovery of land with/without capping of the site with/without waste to energy-cum-other type of treatment plants’.

For this, Request for proposal (RPF) for site clearance and capping will be opened soon.

Also, under the DBFOO model, two agencies have been identified to produce 25MW electricity from 2,000 metric tonne garbage.

There has also been an agreement between these agencies and Torrent Power and Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for the purchase of the electricity.

On a daily basis, the city produces a total of 3,500 metric tonne of waste. At present, according to AMC records, 1,000 metric tonne is converted into compost and another 1,000 metric tonne of Construction and Demolition (C and D) waste is processed.

“To make Ahmedabad a zero waste city, a waste to energy plant of 2,000 metric tonne capacity would be operational in the year 2019,” the draft budget stated. There have been several proposals to deal with Pirana landfill site, the largest dumping ground in the city, in the past too.

But nothing concrete has been materialised so far and there is no cap on the booming height of the mound. The site where frequent fires have become a norm worsening the air quality also robs off the city’s water that is used to douse off these fires on an almost daily basis.

Another environment friendly initiatives taken in the draft budget is arrangement of green bonds worth Rs 500 crore under which wealth out of waste schemes has been proposed. This implies selling treated water discharged

by sewage treatment plants (STP).

This apart, bio-gold manure, bio-gas bottling plant and an agreement with NAFED for production of biogas from bio methanisation of wet waste, which would also be put for sale, have been proposed in the draft budget.

Under the e-mobility and air pollution control scheme of Chief Minister Urban Bus Service (CMUBS), the AMC has proposed to replace diesel buses with 1,000 electric buses in the coming three years. Of these, 50 will be operational from April 2019, 300 from December 2019 and remaining 650 electric buses in the coming two years.

Also, work order for 30,000 e-rickshaw in the coming three years is to be processed, according to the budget.

For this, a pilot project of e-rickshaw from RTO circle has been proposed. As many as 150 electric rickshaws will be operational from April 2019, 2,000 from December 2019 and the remaining to be operational within two years.

At present, 700 AMTS and 245 BRTS buses provide public transport facility to 8 lakh commuters on a daily basis.

On energy saving and conservation projects, the AMC has proposed a third wind energy plant at Nakhatrana in Kutch with a capacity of 4.2MW at a cost of Rs 33 crore and process for approval for another 4.2MW plant will be undertaken in 2019-20.