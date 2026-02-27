Ahmedabad civic body approves ‘tea-snacks’ bill worth over Rs. 16 lakh for AI Crash site teams

The Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Thursday approved expenses worth over Rs 16 lakh incurred for providing refreshments to teams who had worked to search for bodies and cleared debris after the Air India flight 171 crash on June 12, 2025 in Ahmedabad. The teams comprising officers, employees and volunteers of social organisations had to be provided tea, snacks, water bottles, Amul milk and biscuits, the Standing Committee agenda listed. Adding that the agencies had submitted bills of Rs 16,74,405, seeking ex post facto approval for the above arrangements. The teams were deployed at four locations including the crash site of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad.

The other decisions taken in the Standing Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation focused on renewable energy and reducing the carbon footprint of the city by using floating solar panels on water bodies.

Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani stated that the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is using renewable energy for the purpose of saving electricity. ‘’At present, the Municipal Corporation spends about Rs 350 crore on electricity. To reduce this expenditure, it is now using 43 percent renewable energy, under which solar panels have been installed in all the buildings of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation,’’ added Dani.

“Apart from this, today’s committee has given approval to the state government agency to get renewable energy by using floating solar panels on the water bodies of the Municipal Corporation i.e. Kankaria Lake, Sabarmati Riverfront and Lambha Lake. On the basis of this tenders are being prepared and efforts are being made to get 100 percent renewable energy sources to the Corporation so that the Municipal Corporation moves towards net zero by the year 2028. With this, the Municipal Corporation aims to save Rs 3000 crores worth electricity,” Dani stated.

The standing committee along with the Heritage Committee, have approved the budget for the development work of the tourist places in the city. The committee has approved the development of places like Kankaria Lake, Atal Bridge, Sabarmati Riverfront, Jagannath Temple and Swaminarayan Temple. All the expenses have been approved by the state government.

Speaking about the new attractions of Kankaria, the Standing Committee Chairman said that in the coming days different types of rides will be installed inside Kankaria Lakefront, approving the construction of a candy museum at a cost of Rs 10 crore which will take a year to complete.

In addition, a light-and-musical multimedia fountain will be developed at Kankaria Lakefront complex in the coming days for which a budget of Rs. 5.53 crore has been approved.

Keeping in mind the city’s soaring temperatures, Dani assured that 54 of the 60 fountains in the city will be operational soon with repair work of the remaining 6 fountains set to be completed.

Provisions were also made to ensure that nearly 6 lakh people who travel by AMTS-BRTS buses will get cold drinking water at bus stops from March 15.