Ahmedabad civic body announces relaxations in western part, curbs continue for areas in east

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has allowed lockdown relaxations in the western part of the city, while in the eastern part, only essential services are allowed even in areas which are not under containment zones. This decision will divide the city into the east and west side of the Sabarmati River, which runs across the city.

On Tuesday, the AMC also added Gulbai Tekra, a slum pocket from the West zone to the list of containment zones taking the total number of containment areas in the city to eleven. The ten wards under containment are Khadia, Dariyapur, Shahpur, Jamalpur and Asarwa in the Central zone, Danilimda, Behrampura and Maninagar in the South zone, Saraspur in the North zone and Gomtipur in the East zone –all on the eastern part of Sabarmati river.

The AMC has allowed essential services from 8 am till 4 pm for all areas in the eastern parts.

“These areas on the east of Sabarmati River (other than the ten containment zones) include Shahibaug, Kubernagar, Bapunagar, Thakkarbapanagar, Saijpur Bogha, India Colony, Sardarrnagar, Naroda, Bhaipura, Hatkeshwar, Amraiwadi, Viratnagar, Odhav, Nikol, Vastral, Ramol, Hathijan, Indrapuri, Khokhra, Isanpur, Vatva and Lambha where shops selling only essential items including vegetables, fruits, medicines and grocery shops along with hospitals, nursing homes and private practitioners will remain open from 8 am till 4 pm,” said Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment Department Rajiv Kumar Gupta.

While for the areas on the west of the Sabarmati river, all trade and business activities are permitted from 8 am till 4 pm. “All government and private offices in the western parts of Ahmedabad can open with 33 per cent staff strength. Residents from the eastern areas like Nikol, Naroda, Viratnagar, Indrapuri which are not under containment zones can come to the western part for work,” Gupta added.

The civic body has not added other wards from the western part to the containment zones, despite a high number of Covid-19 positive cases being reported. The AMC has also not removed the wards which saw a decline in the number of active cases from containment zones. The positive cases in some of them are lower than those of the non-containment zones.

In the western part of the city, shops will open on alternate days based on the numbers allotted to them. Shops with odd numbers will remain open on dates with an odd number, while those with even numbers on the other days. The building associations or traders have to ensure that only 50 per cent shops open in a day in one building.

Only vegetable and fruit vendors are allowed in the western part of the city. The shop owners and traders have to ensure social distancing is maintained and that not more than five customers enter the shop. The customers who are not wearing masks will be fined Rs 200.

“I appeal to shop owners to follow these rules else these will be closed down,” Gupta said in a recorded video message on Tuesday.

For residents in the containment zones, going outside their areas is completely prohibited. They can go out to buy essential items like vegetables, fruits, milk, medicines and grocery and go to hospitals and clinics from 8 till 3 pm.

Also, cab services are allowed with two passengers except driver only for west Ahmedabad. Curfew is imposed in the entire city from 7 pm to 7 am.

Prohibited services

Air services

Railways

State transport buses, private buses, auto-rickshaws

Schools, colleges, coaching institutes. (But they can open for administrative work)

Gym, swimming pools, parks, waterpark and amusement parks, all tourist locations

Social, cultural programmes

Malls, single and multi-screen cinemas

Hotels except Covid-care centres or those working for the police, health, government officials, needy people or those associated with quarantine facilities

Vendors except vegetable and fruits

Religious places

Dhabas

Allowed services

Pan shops-only takeaways

Hair cutting salons, beauty parlours

Cabs with two passengers except driver (only for west Ahmedabad)

Restaurants (only for home delivery)

Repair, garage and service stations

