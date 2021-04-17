Ahmedabad city sees spike in Covid deaths this month

The family member of a person who succumbed to Covid-19 performs the last rites wearing a PPE kit. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana, File)

Within two weeks of April, Ahmedabad has seen 180 deaths listed as Covid deaths which is far higher than the deaths recorded each month since March, the outbreak of Coronavirus in the city last year barring May and June in Ahmedabad city.

Even as the availability of ICU beds in private hospitals stands zero across 156 Covid designated private hospitals, the Covid fatalities reported from the city have been on a steep rise since April 9 when it reported 12 deaths and reached 27 till April 15. Till April 8, these were reported in single digit. Thus, this high mortality number has been reached barely within a week.

Despite a nearly daily increase in number of beds in private hospitals that has reached 5488 till Friday, patients are being decline admission due to no availability of beds across private hospitals. All 865 and 405 ICU beds without ventilator and with ventilator, respectively were occupied on Friday. While availability in isolation and HDU beds too was barely 8 and 5 per cent, respectively.

As per the official Covid fatalities reported by the state government, the city has recorded 180 deaths from April 1 till 15. On Thursday,

April 15, out of total 81 deaths recorded in the state, highest of 27 deaths were from Ahmedabad city itself. The cumulative deaths reported in Ahmedabad till Friday are 2505 with 25 more deaths recorded on Friday.

The months of May 2020 recorded 686 Covid deaths while the highest recorded so far was in the month of June-572 deaths-when the city was witnessing its Covid peak.

Going by these numbers increasing every day, health experts claim that it will be no surprise if April 2021 breaks previous year records of months of May and June.

“All the ICU beds across private hospitals are full for last two days. We have no other option but to decline patients. If this situation continues, the numbers could be too high at the end of this month,” Ahmedabad Medical Association president Dr Kirit Gadhavi said.

Along with the co-morbid conditions, ‘lethal strain’, health experts are attributing this high mortality rate to delay in hospitalisation, oxygen and Remdesivir injections.