Ahmedabad city sees a ‘rising trend in new Covid cases’

Ahmedabad city is witnessing a steady “rising trend in new cases”, a health official from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) confirmed.

The AMC jurisdiction Sunday reported as many as 42 new cases of Covid-19, a considerable rise from the fewer than 10 cases the city was reporting in the first week of May.

A health official with the AMC said that while no specific clusters have been reported, most cases are being reported from the western part of the city in areas such as “Bodakdev, Thaltej, Navrangpura, Paldi”.

According to the official, current cases are being detected owing to individuals exhibiting symptoms, who then get themselves tested, and not due to active testing surveillance by AMC.

“Last time (during the third wave) we saw the start of the surge in the western part of the city. Booster uptake has reduced as it is paid and (effect of two doses of) vaccination may be reduced by now. Testing too has been low and we are planning to increase this now. We are also going to improve the contact tracing of positive patients. Being a metro city, there is also constant movement of people in and out of the city. Mask compliance too has gone down,” explained the official.

The city has been reporting upwards of 20 cases each day since May 30 (25), with 34 new cases reported in the city on May 31, 21 new cases on June 1, 27 new cases on June 2, and 26 new cases on June 3 and June 4 respectively. With Sunday’s tally, the city has added 201 new cases in a span of seven days.

The new cases from Ahmedabad city comprised 61 per cent of the state’s new cases Sunday. Ahmedabad has 200 active cases as of Sunday, of the total 340 active cases across the state. Thus, nearly 60 per cent of the state’s active case burden is being borne by Ahmedabad city, as per data from the Covid-19 dashboard of the state and daily health bulletin by the state government.

Ahmedabad district — city and rural limits combined — tested as many as 1,800 odd samples on June 4. Only about 19,000 samples were tested across the state on June 4.

Ahmedabad city hosted IPL second qualifier and final matches last week with the final match seeing a crowd of around one lakh people. The city is due to celebrate Rath Yatra on July 1 in full swing after two years of Covid-19 restrictions.

The rise in cases in Ahmedabad city has also led to an increase in the state’s overall record of daily cases — from Gujarat reporting a total of 15 new cases on May 22, the state reported a total of 50 new cases on June 1, 56 new cases on June 4 — reporting a total of 68 new cases on Sunday.