Ahmedabad: CID cyber crime recovers Rs 19.22 L lost to online fraud victims in state

The Cyber Crime Cell under the Gujarat Crime Investigation Department (CID) Crime and Railways has prevented online financial frauds on 27 instances in the past 17 days and managed to recover Rs 19.22 lakh to the victims across Gujarat who had fallen into the trap of online scammers.

As per information released by the CID Crime and Railways department, from July 2 to July 17, the vigilance team of Cyber Crime Cell managed to contact nodal agencies of banks and e-wallets to freeze the bank accounts of alleged scammers and return the money to the victims from Ahmedabad, Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Vadodara, Panchmahal, Mehsana, Gir Somnath, Kutch Bhuj, Surat city, Surat rural, Ankleshwar town, Anand, Banaskantha, Surendranagar, Kheda Nadiad and Narmada.

According to police, the victims had contacted the CID Crime Cyber Cell on the state Helpline number 155260. In June, this helpline number was released across the country after online frauds increased during the second wave.

“As instructed by the Director General of Police (CID Crime) TS Bisht, any victim who contacted the helpline number 155260 for online financial fraud, the team must immediately contact the nodal bank and nodal e-wallet to freeze the bank account of accused and attempt to retrieve the money. In that regard, from July 2 to July 17, as many as 27 victims from 17 cities of Gujarat contacted on the helpline to report online frauds. In total, we have managed to recover Rs 19.22 lakh out of Rs 19.77 lakh which was originally defrauded by the accused,” read a statement from the CID Crime.

As per details given by the CID Crime, the online fraud included fraud through sending QR Code on Phonepay app, KYC upgradation scam, soap delivered instead of hard disk by Amazon, online loan scam, online trading app scam, airport custom duty scam, OLX scam, fake share market application scam, online jewellery retail scam and ‘anydesk’ mobile application scam.

“Apart from reporting the complaints on the helpline 155260, citizens can also file complaint application on http://www.cybercrime.gov.in.” read the statement.