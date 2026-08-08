Ahmedabad Chief Fire Officer arrested on bribery charges

THE GUJARAT Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested Amit Dongre, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES), and a private individual for allegedly demanding and receiving a bribe of Rs 36,000 in lieu of approving the Fire Safety Certificates (FSCs) of six buildings in the city.

The ACB identified the other arrested person as Bhavsinh Pratap Jhala (31), from near Vijay Crossroads and claimed that Rs 36,000 paid to the duo as part of a bribe to approve FSCs for six buildings at Rs 6,000 per building has been recovered. Amitkumar Anandrao Dongre (47) CFO, Ahmedabad, Class-1, was arrested later on the basis of a phone call between him and Jhala talking purportedly about the bribe amount, said the ACB.