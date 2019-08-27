Ahmedabad: Chicken shop owner held after two die consuming ‘stale meat’

A 45-year-old chicken shop owner from Shahpur area in Ahmedabad was arrested on Monday as a couple died allegedly after consuming chicken bought from his shop.

The cause of their death has not yet been ascertained by doctors in the post-mortem report. Police said they acted on the complaint by the victims’ family members.

According to police, the incident occurred on August 18, when seven members of a family in Jagdish Colony in Nagoriwad area were admitted to a private hospital with complaints of fatigue and stomach pain. The family members alleged their complications began after they consumed a chicken dish, for which the raw meat was purchased from a shop in Shahpur.

After two persons, Manoj Dataniya (55) and Radhika Dataniya (50), died in the hospital, their family lodged a complaint against Mohammed Khalid for allegedly selling them “stale chicken”.

“Based on the complaint lodged by the family of the deceased, we have registered a first information report against Mohammed Khalid on Sunday under IPC section 304 (A) for causing death due to negligence. He was arrested on Monday from his shop,” said RK Amin, station in-charge, Shahpur police station.

Police said that the chicken pieces retrieved from the house of the deceased and accused’s shop have been sent to Food and Drugs Control Administration for tests.

“Doctors have sent the viscera sample of the deceased for tests, which will reveal the cause of death. We are also checking with other customers who purchased chicken from Khalid’s shop,” said Amin.