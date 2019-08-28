Ahmedabad: Chicken shop owner arrested after 2 die eating ‘stale meat’

A 45-year-old chicken shop owner from Shahpur area in Ahmedabad was arrested after a family alleged that a couple died after consuming the chicken bought from his shop.

Advertising

However, the cause of death has not been ascertained by the doctors in the post-mortem report of the deceased persons.

According to police, the incident occurred on August 18 when seven members of a family in Jagdish Colony in Nagoriwad area of Shahpur in Ahmedabad were admitted to a private hospital with complaints of fatigue and stomach pain. The family members alleged that the complications began after they consumed a chicken item, for which the raw meat was purchased from a chicken shop in Shahpur.

Of them, Manoj Dataniya (55) and Radhika Dataniya (50) died in the hospital on August 19 after which the family lodged a complaint against Mohammed Khalid, the owner of ‘Gulshan’ chicken shop, for “selling them stale chicken”.

Advertising

“Based on the complaint lodged by the family of the deceased, we have registered an FIR against Khalid on Sunday under IPC 304 (A) for causing death by negligence. He was arrested on Monday,” said R K Amin, station in charge, Shahpur police station.

The chicken pieces retrieved from the house of the deceased and Khalid’s shop have been sent to the Food and Drugs Control Administration for tests. Moreover, the post mortem report has not ascertained the cause of death yet.

“Doctors have sent the viscera sample for tests which will reveal the cause of death. We are also checking with other customers who purchased chicken from the same shop,” said Amin.