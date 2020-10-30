Ahmedabad: Chemical trader duped of Rs 3.55 cr, six booked

According to officials, an FIR was lodged at DCB police station Wednesday against Rakesh Rajdev, Vijay Tanti, Farooq Dalvani, Abhishek Adhia and Munna. (File)

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) has booked six persons, including an alleged bookie from Rajkot, for duping an Ahmedabad-based chemical trader of Rs 3.55 crore on the promise of delivering gold and subsequently harassing him for signing fake bills.

According to officials, an FIR was lodged at DCB police station Wednesday against Rakesh Rajdev, Vijay Tanti, Farooq Dalvani, Abhishek Adhia and Munna, all residents of Rajkot, and Ahmedabad-resident Mithul Jethva for allegedly duping Shaival Parikh (30), owner of a chemical trading company, Comet Enterprises.

According to the FIR, Parikh had in January transferred Rs 3.55 crore online to Rajdev, an alleged bookie, after the latter promised to deliver gold at a cheaper rate. “Three years ago, I had met Rakesh Rajdev during a visit to Dubai. He asked if I was interested in gold trading and claimed he could get me gold at much cheaper rate,” the complainant said. Parikh was later introduced with Mithul Jethva at his office in Ahmedabad and informed they have a company, Universal Meticom, which deals in gold trading.

“In January this year, I got a call from Jethva who asked me to invest money in gold as this is the right time. After I transferred Rs 3.55 crore to Rajdev, I didn’t get any gold even though he assured me that it will be delivered. In the following week, I received an email with a memo for 5 kg gold and 307 kg silver. I informed Rajdev that I never ordered silver. In June, Rajdev came to my office with four to five persons and threatened me to sign on a delivery paper for purchase of gold and silver without providing me the product,” the complainant said in the FIR.

A senior official of Ahmedabad DCB said, “All accused have been booked under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by merchant), 420 (fraud), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently using forged item), and 506 (criminal intimidation). The investigation of the case has been given to Inspector JN Chavda of Ahmedabad DCB.”

