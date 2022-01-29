Ahmedabad: CEPT University holds virtual convocation ceremony

The CEPT University in Ahmedabad held its 16th convocation ceremony virtually on Saturday. The associate professor of law at Columbia University, Madhav Khosla, was the chief guest at the event. Speaking on the occasion, Khosla reminded the students that “whether or not we are interested in law, law is interested in us and there is no escaping that,” and he emphasised how Constitutions have been at the forefront of establishing change in the modern world order.

Khosla also said that citizenship is “ultimately about how we relate to each other” and is not just about “how we relate to the state”.

Speaking on the significance of being citizens and why the Indian Constitution matters, Khosla pointed out that “citizenship is ultimately about really constituting the relationship between say, you and me. It’s not just about reconstituting the relationship between states. Secondly, the project of politics is constantly being created and recreated. So, when a lot of the world told India’s founders that ‘look, India can’t be a democracy, because it’s poor. It’s illiterate. It has people of all these various types. It has all the divisions,’ the Indian answer was that ‘you can create democratic politics. You can create democratic citizens through democratic politics… Politics itself can create the people that you want to create.’”

Finally, Khosla stated that the main worry in the political context is not extremism but cynicism, as cynicism is fundamentally anti-constitutional.

A total of 646 students were conferred degrees during the convocation ceremony.