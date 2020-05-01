Ahmedabad: Central team visits hospitals, industries and APMC

The team includes members from the Union Ministry of Heath Research and Food Corporation of India. (Representational Photo) The team includes members from the Union Ministry of Heath Research and Food Corporation of India. (Representational Photo)

The four-member inter ministerial central team headed by Bhuphinder Bhalla, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Commerce, visited four places in Ahmedabad city on Thursday to asses the lockdown and its impact.

“The team, which came about five days ago, has already visited the quarantined zones in old city. They have also visited various industries and hospitals and assessed the situation on ground,” Ahmedabad District Collector KK Nirala told The Indian Express.

On Thursday, the team visited Sola Civil hospital and HCG hospital. They also visited Gujarat Medical Services Corporation warehouse in Naroda. Later in the evening, they visited the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) market at Jetalpur.

“The are seeing how systems are working in lockdown and looking at problems faced by farmers. They are briefing the Centre in this regard,” Nirala added.

