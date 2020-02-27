Ahmedabad celebrates 609th foundation day

Ahmedabad is the only city in the country to be accorded the UNESCO title of “World Heritage City. (Express Photo) Ahmedabad is the only city in the country to be accorded the UNESCO title of “World Heritage City. (Express Photo)

Several private groups along with functionaries of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), on Wednesday, celebrated the city’s 609th foundation day at Manek Burj, the bastion named after the 84th Siddha Guru of Nath Sampradaya, Baba Maneknath.

Mayor Bijal Patel performed ‘Dhwaj Puja’ along with Chandan Nath — the 13th descendant of Maneknath — at the east end of Ellisbridge where Sultan Ahmed Shah was believed to have laid the city’s foundation stone in 1411.

Ahmedabad is the only city in the country to be accorded the UNESCO title of “World Heritage City.” Heritage preservation and its awareness has been undertaken by the AMC and some private groups who organised heritage walks, art exhibitions, competitions and traditional game sessions on Wednesday.

Parth Sharma, founder of The Doorbin, said their group organised a heritage walk from Manek Burj to Manek Chowk “showcasing the royal city.” Some private groups also organised free heritage walks in Old Ahmedabad.

Shesh Tomar, founder of Local Ahmedabad, said, “We are digitally connecting with people by showcasing photography skills with captivating and detailed signage of the place. We also spread awareness about the history and the importance of the city.”

Co-founder of Amazing Amdavad, Dharmesh Koshti said, “We have organised free morning and night heritage walks from Bhadra Fort to Manek Chowk.” A ‘United Heritage Walk’ has also been initiated, where private groups jointly organise such walks and invite a guest to explain the detailed history of the given site.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.