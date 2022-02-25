Ahmedabad: CBI arrests senior railway official for accepting bribe of Rs 15 lakh

The Central Bureau of Investigation Friday arrested the Chief Project Director (CPD) of the electrification wing of Western Railways in Ahmedabad for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh. Two others were also held for facilitating the deal.

CBI officials identified those arrested as A K Chaudhary who is the CPD of railway electrification (Ahmedabad); Anil Patil, deputy general manager (operations) of Vikran Engineering and Exim Private Ltd in Mumbai; and Amit Patel, an employee of Vikran company in Ahmedabad.

According to the central agency, Chaudhary had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from Mumbai-based Vikran in exchange for assigning to the firm the railways’ work for laying down Traction Sub Station (TSS) line and foundation at Wankaner in Gujarat.

“The CBI registered a case against the CPD and two other private persons of a company after it was alleged that the former had demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in exchange of providing a tender. It was also alleged that Patil sent the bribe amount to Ahmedabad through hawala channel, which was collected by the employee of the private company at Ahmedabad and after collecting the bribe money, he delivered it to the public servant,” read a statement from the agency on Friday.

“CBI caught the public servant & the Employee of the private company and recovered the bribe money from the possession of accused. Searches were conducted… in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Patna which led to recovery of several incriminating documents. The arrested accused are being produced before the Special Judge, CBI cases, at Ahmedabad,” it added.