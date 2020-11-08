Ahmedabad: Cases filed against 8 Covid patients for violating home isolation protocols

In an indication of a trend reversal after over four weeks, Gujarat on Saturday detected more Covid-19 patients as compared to the number of discharges. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Saturday filed cases against eight Covid-19 patients for violating home isolation protocols and admitted five of them to hospitals. The patients were allegedly found moving outside of their houses, where they were isolated, for work and other purposes, officials said.

In an indication of a trend reversal after over four weeks, Gujarat on Saturday detected more Covid-19 patients as compared to the number of discharges.

While 1,046 people tested positive for the infection, 931 patients were discharged during the day. With this, the state’s cumulative tally neared 1.80 lakh cases and its total number of discharged patients crossed 1.63 lakh.

During home isolation follow-ups, the Ahmedabad civic officials on November 6 and 7 found at least eight patients, undergoing home isolation, were absent from their residents. While in some cases the patients claimed they had to go to work, a few others went back to their native place, officials said.

Of the eight patients, three were from the east zone, two from the south and north zones each, and one from the central zone. Six of the patients were men and other women, all aged between 23 and 35 years.

The eight persons, officials said, have been issued a notice under the Epidemic Diseases Act, while police complaints have also been filed. Their details, including names, addresses, and personal phone numbers, too, were made public. Two among the eight persons had already shifted to Prantij in Sabarkantha, while one person could not be traced, officials said.

Meanwhile, Rajkot crossed the 14,000-mark after reporting over 100 cases, while Mehsana reported over 50 cases taking its tally to over 4,100 cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.