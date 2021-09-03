Ahmedabad: Case lodged after brawl at hospital between security staff and patient’s kin

Police in Ahmedabad have lodged a case against the security supervisor and guards at the LG Hospital for allegedly assaulting relatives of a patient at the hospital premises on Wednesday.

Additionally, a counter FIR has been lodged against the kin of patients for assaulting security staff of LG Hospital by the police.

According to police, the incident occurred at LG Hospital around 1 pm on Wednesday when a confrontation took place between relatives of a patient and security guards near the counter area of old LG Hospital premises. According to police, the relatives of a patient had demanded to visit the ward which was objected to by the security guards which then led to a brawl.

“I saw one woman named Hajara Pathan who was being assaulted by three- four female security guards at the counter. When I tried to intervene and stop the fight, I was assaulted by the security supervisor Rupesh Sharma and others,” said Satish Rajput, the complainant in the FIR lodged at Maninagar police station.

In another FIR lodged at the same police station, the Rupesh Sharma has stated, “One woman named Hajara Pathan was fighting with the female security guards and when I tried to intervene, I and other guards were assaulted by three to four male relatives of Pathan.”

According to police, in both the FIRs, IPC sections of causing hurt (323) and obscenity (294b) has been applied against the parties.

“A police team was called at the hospital premises after the brawl. We have registered the complaints of both parties and lodged FIRs. No arrests have been made yet,” said a senior police official at Maninagar PS.