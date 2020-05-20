Ahmedabad: Case against online portal for tweet on Shahpur clash

The case has been booked after the Cyber Crime cell took cognizance and booked the Twitter user under several Indian Penal Code sections. (Representational) The case has been booked after the Cyber Crime cell took cognizance and booked the Twitter user under several Indian Penal Code sections. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell on Tuesday registered a case against an online media portal for allegedly posting on its Twitter account a video of police personnel and a few men in plain clothes marching in Shahpur area of Ahmedabad with a caption, “Armed BJP and RSS activists with police”, in the wake of clashes between police and mob on May 8 evening.

According to officials, a team has started investigating the case where a Twitter account user by the name of Muslim Mirror.com, which is an online media portal with Twitter handle @Muslimmirror, had posted on May 9 a video purportedly of police personnel and men in plain clothes marching in the lanes of Shahpur.

However, according to police, the men in plain clothes showed in the video belong to Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) team of Ahmedabad police.

According to police, the video uploaded by the accused Twitter user account shows the flag march conducted by police and crime branch personnel in plain clothes after the clash in Shahpur.

Fifteen people were detained after a mob pelted stones at a police team in Shahpur area of Ahmedabad on Friday evening after which the police resorted to tear gas shelling and lathicharge, amid complete shutdown in the city due to rising cases of Covid-19.

The case has been booked after the Cyber Crime cell took cognizance and booked the Twitter user under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots) and 505 (1) B (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public.)

“We have started our probe in the case and have asked for the IP address of the device of the Twitter account used for posting the video. No arrest or detention has been made yet,” said Rajdipsinh Zala, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad Cyber Cell.

