Ahmedabad: Case against finance firm for defrauding bizman of Rs 1 crore

Police have registered a case against a finance firm in Ahmedabad’s Navrangpura for allegedly defrauding a businessman of Rs 1 crore.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at Navrangpura police station on Sunday after complainant Ghanshyam Kanjariya (43), a resident of Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad rural, stated that four people from VB Enterprises in Navrangpura allegedly asked him to deposit Rs 1 crore in cash.

“The victim was asked to deposit cash worth Rs 1 crore in instalments to VB Enterprises Finance Office situated at Heera Panna complex in Navrangpura of Ahmedabad, from May 25 to June 7 this year. The victim was lured with the proposal that in exchange of Rs 1 crore cash, he will get Rs 1.5 crore in his bank account. However he didn’t get any money,” a police officer said.

“We have lodged a case of fraud under IPC Section 420 and criminal breach of trust under IPC Section 406 against four persons — Ashok Jivani, Preeti Raskar and two people known as Gupta ji and Sunil. Further probe is on.”