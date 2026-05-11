Ahmedabad businessman arrested for sending hoax bomb threat to GujSAIL

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A businessman was arrested for sending a hoax bomb threat to Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Limited (GujSAIL), the office of which is located on the premises of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here, police said on Monday.
Bhavesh Amrut Patel, 40, who lives in Sardarnagar of Ahmedabad City, was arrested by the city cybercrime police.
An official statement said: “A mobile phone seized from the accused was using the email ID used in the crime and also had the threatening email mentioned in the complaint. Following his arrest, police custody (remand) has been sought to investigate his motives behind the crime, if he received assistance from anyone else, and whether he is associated with any terrorist organisations or gangs.”
According to the police, Patel is a B.Com graduate and works in the construction sector.
The GUJSAIL office received the mentioned email around 8 am on March 25.
The email, according to the FIR filed at the airport police station, stated that the blast would be a gift to the prime minister and home minister, and demanded the release of one ‘Saurab Biswas’, who was previously arrested in connection with another bomb threat case.
The chief security officer of GujSAIL and other authorities then informed the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) about the incident, after which a “bomb threat committee” met at the airport. The police were also informed and a thorough check of the entire premises was carried out by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Dog Squad and other security agencies. The threat was then declared to be a hoax.
A complaint was registered, and an investigation was launched. Inspector MH Bhetariya and his team requested information regarding the email ID used in the crime, bhavesh4518@gmail.com, from Google. Through technical analysis and human intelligence, they tracked the details of the email account holder. The investigation revealed that the location of the account holder was within Ahmedabad city, leading to Patel’s arrest.
Speaking to the Indian Express, DCP (Cybercrime) Lavina Sinha said that while Patel’s motive was still not clear, there must have been personal reasons for him to have sent the threat.
When asked if Patel knew Sourav Biswas, who was arrested from West Bengal on March 3 for allegedly sending bomb threats to schools and courts, DCP Sinha said that was not the case.
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