Ahmedabad businessman arrested for sending hoax bomb threat to GujSAIL

A businessman was arrested for sending a hoax bomb threat to Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Limited (GujSAIL), the office of which is located on the premises of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here, police said on Monday.

Bhavesh Amrut Patel, 40, who lives in Sardarnagar of Ahmedabad City, was arrested by the city cybercrime police.

An official statement said: “A mobile phone seized from the accused was using the email ID used in the crime and also had the threatening email mentioned in the complaint. Following his arrest, police custody (remand) has been sought to investigate his motives behind the crime, if he received assistance from anyone else, and whether he is associated with any terrorist organisations or gangs.”