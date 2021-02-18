Ahmedabad: Businessman ‘abducted, assaulted, given electric shock’

According to police, the businessman, Narendra Gupta, owns a mobile phone store at Celebration Centre shopping complex in South Bopal and is a resident of Bopal in Ahmedabad rural.

A businessman was allegedly abducted, assaulted and then tortured through electric shocks by a group of seven persons in Bopal of Ahmedabad rural on February 16, said the police.

The businessman was released a few hours later after the perpetrators forced him to pay Rs 2.5 lakh through online bank transfer.

On Tuesday around 12 am, Gupta had arrived at his shop with his business colleague Saurabh Gupta, when he was attacked and assaulted.

“As we opened the glass door of the mobile store, we found two men waiting for us inside. They referred to each other as ‘Chirag’ and ‘Haider’ and told us that Narendra owes them Rs 1.9 lakh. Upon hearing this, Narendra told them he will pay them later to which the duo reacted by assaulting him. Then five more persons entered the shop and started assaulting Narendra with sticks and iron rods,” said Saurabh Gupta in his police complaint.

“They then dragged Gupta out of the shop and took him to another shop in the shopping complex. They then gave him electric shocks to different parts of the body using wires connected to an electronic board in the shop. When I tried to save Narendra, they assaulted me as well and took me to my Fortuner car parked outside. They then demanded that I transfer money to them which was owed by Narendra. I spoke to a friend of mine and arranged Rs 2.5 lakh via online transfer after which they left an unconscious Narendra on the floor at the shopping complex,” he said.

A CCTV footage of the incident also emerged which showed four men carrying the Narendra by holding his hands and legs, from his shop to another shop even as a few police personnel could be seen following the accused.

Later police officials informed The Indian Express that Narendra was unconscious at that point and upon being asked, the accused had informed them that Narendra met with an accident and they were taking him to a hospital.

Later, police filed an FIR against Ashish, Haider, Chirag, Mehul, Tushar, Ankit and Jagu under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 324 (causing grievous hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 384 (extortion) 452 (trespass), 504 (insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) along with sections of rioting.

“Narendra has given only first names of the accused till now but we are in the process of identifying them through CCTV footages. The businessman was released only after they forced him to pay Rs 2.5 lakh,” said KT Kamaria, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad rural.