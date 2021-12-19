Ahmedabad builders withdraw plea seeking CBI probe into firing at office

Proprietors of Ahmedabad-based Popular Builders, Dashrath Patel and Raman Patel, on December 6 withdrew a petition filed in Gujarat High Court 2013 seeking investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an incident of firing at their Navrangpura office in 2004.

Once witnesses in the CBI investigation of Sohrabudin Sheikh alleged fake encounter case, the two are facing criminal prosecution in several FIRs, and are in judicial custody at present.

On December 8,2004, two unidentified gunmen opened fire at the office of the Patel brothers in which no one was hurt.

Navrangpura police had registered a case in this regard based on a complaint lodged by the receptionist of the office who was also the lone eye-witness in the case.

The case was shifted to Ahmedabad City Detection of Crime Branch,where suspended IPS officer D G Vanzara was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Later, Vanzara was transferred to Gujarat ATS as Deputy Inspector General of Police and subsequently, investigation of the firing case was also shifted to Gujarat ATS.

The police had named the Patel brothers as accused in the case along with some others. While investigating the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, the CBI gave a statement that the firing at the Popular Builders’ office was a “stage-managed” one by some of the accused in the Sohrabuddin encounter case like Vanzara, Abhay Chudasama and now Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Relying on the CBI statement, it was the Patel brothers’ case in their petition before the Gujarat High Court that the Sheikh fake encounter accused had conducted the firing to extort money from the petitioners and create a criminal antecedent of Sohrabuddin for taking action against him in future.

The CBI had taken over the Sohrabuddin Sheikh alleged fake encounter case in 2010 and 38 accused were booked including IPS officers and ministers from Gujarat and Rajasthan, including the then Gujarat Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sixteen of the accused including the ministers and IPS officers were discharged and rest of the 22 were acquitted of all charges.