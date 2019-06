Protesting against the release of an upcoming movie, ‘Article 15’, in Ahmedabad and other cities of Gujarat, a right wing organisation, Shree Samast Gujarat Brahmsamaj, has called for a ban on its release scheduled for Friday.

A dozen volunteers of the Shree Samast Gujarat Brahmsamaj, an organisation claiming to represent the Brahmin community in the state, held a protest outside Wide Angle Multiplex at Satellite crossing on the Sarkhej Gandhinagar highway on Wednesday morning.