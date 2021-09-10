Ahmedabad: Boy with Covid bound for London held from airport

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation officials in coordination with authorities of the Ahmedabad airport on September 7, apprehended a mother-son duo who were due to board a flight for London despite the child testing positive for Covid-19 on September 6.

According to an AMC official, the eight-year old boy and his mother, residents of Ahmedabad, had given their samples for Covid-19 tests at a private laboratory on September 5, ahead of their travel scheduled for September 7. On September 6, the test results for the boy came positive for Covid-19 following which a second sample was given the same day. The result for the boy came as negative for Covid-19 on September 7.

The AMC health official said, “Positive results of Covid-19 tests at private laboratories are intimated to AMC by 5 p.m. This list is then allocated to zonal-level officials, who follow-up on on each of these and ensure containment measures the next day.

Following the positive test result for the boy on September 6, AMC’s team had reached the residence on September 7 morning at around 10 a.m.. When they went there, they found the patient to be absent and upon inquiry we realised they were headed for the Ahmedabad airport to take a flight to London. We informed the airport authorities, who then located them and stopped them from

boarding. They are in home quarantine now. Protocol for foreign travel says that once a Covid-19 report comes positive, they will be considered as a positive patient, and a 14-day isolation is mandatory even if one tests negative within the 14 days.”

AMC says that the second report was not forged and it can happen that a second consecutive test is negative after a positive, and vice-versa.

Police were not involved in apprehending the patient and AMC has decided not to pursue any criminal proceedings as, the official said, “our overall agenda is to tell people to not cheat like this.”

“Were we unable to apprehend them, we would have had to inform the Embassy (in the United Kingdom), and that would have led to severe and strict criminal proceedings.” added the official.

This is the second such incident when AMC apprehended a Covid-19 positive patient from the Ahmedabad airport. In July last year, one of four passengers in a car, stopped and underwent a via rapid antigen test at an expressway exit, had tested positive for Covid-19. The car had however fled as soon as the results were declared as the passengers were scheduled to board a flight for the USA. The positive patient was apprehended from the Ahmedabad airport and admitted at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.