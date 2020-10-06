Ahmedabad boy tops JEE in state, Una to get first IITian

Poojan Sojitra became the first from Una in Gir Somnath district to crack the exam and is perhaps the first to crack the entrance from Saurashtra as well, according to his father.

Harsh Shah from Ahmedabad topped Gujarat in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced exam, the results of which were announced on Monday, with an All-India Ranking (AIR) of 11.

The state saw six in top 100, including 18-year-old Poojan Sojitra from Una in Gir Somnath district who got 64th rank and Niyati Mehta from Ahmedabad who topped in the IIT-Bombay zone with AIR 62. Nisarg Chadha, 18, from Vadodara who was the only candidate from Gujarat among 24 securing 100 percentile in the JEE Mains stood 16th in the Advanced.

Poojan became the first from Una in Gir Somnath district to crack the exam and is perhaps the first to crack the entrance from Saurashtra as well, according to his father.

Poojan is also the first one from his family of doctors to choose a career in engineering. His father Dinesh is an ophthalmologist, while his mother Smita an ayurveda doctor. His sister has just completed her MBBS from PDU Medical College, Rajkot.

“My wife gave up practice nearly 15 years ago for our children’s education. She has been staying with the children in Ahmedabad for their schooling since Poojan was in Class 6,” said Dinesh Sojitra, who is running a private hospital in Una since 1994.

“I was expecting a rank somewhere around 100 but this is something I had not expected,” said Poojan who has decided to pursue engineering in Computer Science, reasoning it with “highest placements” for computer science engineers.

On dealing with the Covid lockdown and uncertainty over the exam, he said, “We got more time for preparation but also had to deal with lower motivational levels due to uncertainty over exams, admissions and the future after preparing for all these years.”

Echoing similar thoughts, Harsh Shah from Ahmedabad who topped in Gujarat with AIR 11, said, “Anxiety levels were high during the initial days of lockdown but later I knew I cannot do anything but accept the situation positively.”

Harsh, too, comes from a family of doctors — his father Sanjay is a gynaecologist and his elder brother is a postgraduate medical student in LG Medical College. “My parents suggested that the study period in medical is too long and it is better to pursue a career in engineering,” he laughed.

Niyati Mehta from Ahmedabad with AIR 62 said it was unexpected. Sharing a message for girls, she said, “Never feel that being a girl you cannot outperform boys, be it any field. Always keep working towards your goal.”

Nisarg Chadha, 18, from Vadodara, who was the only candidate from Gujarat securing 100 percentile and ranked second in the All India Ranking (AIR) and first in Gujarat in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, sounded a little disappointed with his Advanced AIR of 16.

“One always has high expectation… but I am happy with what I have scored,” Nisarg said.

Among other candidates from Gujarat among top 100 are Shrey Bavishi (AIR 55) and Dhruv Maroo (AIR 99). Shrey’s father Nilesh is a doctor while his elder sister is doing her MBBS. Dhruv Maroo improved his JEE Mains ranking of 293.

