Ahmedabad: 5,000 bottles of IMFL seized

More than 5,000 bottles of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), being smuggled to Bhavnagar from Haryana ahead of Diwali and Nootan Varsha festivals, were seized by the police on the outskirts of Ahmedabad Sunday.

According to police, a tanker vehicle was seized near a hotel on the Vataman Dholera Highway in Ahmedabad by a team of Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Ahmedabad Rural Police. Upon search, police found 5,820 bottles of IMFL packed in 485 cartons worth Rs 22 lakh in the vehicle.

“Ahead of Diwali and Nootan Varsha, police had received the input that a large consignment of illicit IMFL could be smuggled via Ahmedabad to parts of Gujarat. We had received a tip that a tanker vehicle on its way to Bhavnagar is smuggling IMFL and the vehicle was seized near a hotel in Bholad village on the Vataman Dholera highway,” said an official of Ahmedabad Rural police.

“ The driver Vasudev Bishnoi (27), a native of Jalore in Rajasthan, has been arrested along with the seized IMFL. He has told us in interrogation that he was carrying it from Gurgaon. We have booked a case of prohibition,” the official added.