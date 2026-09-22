Fake boss orders urgent transfer, Gujarat man sends Rs 3 crore to fraudsters

An employee of an Ahmedabad-based firm was allegedly defrauded of Rs 3 crore last week after cybercriminals impersonating his employer instructed him to make an urgent fund transfer. Prompt action by the police and the national helpline enabled authorities to trace and freeze Rs 2.94 crore of the stolen amount.

The modus operandi, known as a ‘boss scam’, exploits employees’ tendency to follow workplace instructions without verifying or requesting written authorisation.

On September 18, the complainant was in his office when he received messages from an unknown phone number displaying his boss’s photograph. The impersonator allegedly directed the employee to transfer Rs 3 crore from the company’s bank account to another specified account.