Ahmedabad: Bootlegger held for killing home guard, critically injuring constable, says police

A person was arrested Friday for allegedly hacking a Home Guard jawan to death, and critically injuring another police constable outside Firdosh Police Lines in Amraiwadi area of Ahmedabad on Thursday night. The accused, Sunil alias ‘Macchi Rajan Christian’ (43), who is a resident of Hatkeshwar in Ahmedabad, is a bootlegger, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Patel (25), a resident of Jashoda Nagar in Ahmedabad who was posted as a Home Guard at the Firdosh police lines, while the injured victim has been identified as Baldev Singh Padariya (28), a police constable attached to Sarkhej Police station.

The attack occurred around 9.30 pm on Thursday near Hatkeshwar Police Chowki outside Firdosh police lines. The victims were attacked repeatedly with a sharp weapon by the accused and his accomplices, who then fled the spot. A few bystanders rushed the victims to LG Hospital where Patel was declared brought dead by a team of doctors. Padariya is reportedly in a critical state and is admitted in the ICU.

“The accused had borrowed some money from Patel. Out of the whole amount, Sunil was yet to pay Rs 5,000 back to Patel. The deceased home guard and Padariya met Sunil near Hatkeshwar police chowki and demanded the money following which a quarrel broke out and the accused attacked Patel and Padariya with a sharp weapon. Patel was repeatedly stabbed in his chest, while Padariya was attacked in his stomach and hand. On Friday morning, we arrested Sunil and as per our records, he is a bootlegger and has past criminal records,” said RT Udavat, in charge, Amraiwadi Police Station.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 302, 307, 333, 294 for murder, attempt to murder, causing hurt to public servant and obscenity.

Police are now trying to find out Sunil’s accomplices who were there when Patel and Padariya were attacked.

