Saturday, February 12, 2022
Ahmedabad blasts: Arrest warrant sought for two acquitted in 2016 case

The development comes two days after the special Ahmedabad court pronounced the verdict in the 2008 serial bomb blast cases convicting 49 and acquitting 28.

Written by Sohini Ghosh | Ahmedabad |
February 12, 2022 5:22:31 am
Of the 28 acquitted, 13 were directed to be released as they had no other trials against them and were not required in judicial custody. The magisterial court issued orders for their judicial custody the same day.

The Sabarmati Central Jail authorites moved the court of the judicial magistrate seeking an arrest warrant for two people, who were acquitted in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case, in connection with a 2016 case of assaulting jail staff.

Of the 28 acquitted, 13 were directed to be released as they had no other trials against them and were not required in judicial custody. The magisterial court issued orders for their judicial custody the same day.

The accused in the 2016 case — Dr Ashdullah H Akhtar alias Asad alias Aslam alias Furkan Abubakr, from Bellary in Karnataka and Afaak Iqbal alias Danish Riyaz alias Safi Saiyed, a native of Ranchi, who was residing at Hyderabad at the time of his arrest in the 2008 case — will now continue to remain in Sabarmati Central jail following the order of the magisterial court.

As on Thursday, however, 10 have been released from jail, including one Abdul Sattar from a Kerala jail. Another lodged in a Kerala jail, Suheb Pottanikal, is expected to be free by Saturday, owing to pending paperwork.

