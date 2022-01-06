Four leaders of Ahmedabad city unit of BJP test positive for Covid-19

Four leaders of the Ahmedabad city unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday following which two of them were admitted at SVP Hospital in the city.

The four include Ahmedabad city unit chief Amit P Shah, vice president Darshak Thaker and general secretaries Bhushan Bhatt and Paresh Lakhani.

Party sources said that while Shah and Bhatt have been admitted at SVP Hospital, Thaker and Lakhani are home quarantined.

Notably, all four were part of a public function on Sabarmati Riverfront on Tuesday in which over 1000 people participated including hundreds of seers, political leaders and workers to bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the renovation of Kashi Vishvanath temple in Uttar Pradesh.

The function was also attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP Chief C R Paatil. Following the function, CM Patel and Paatil had also served food to the seers at the riverfront.

With four party office bearers testing positive for Covid-19, a number of party workers and leaders have got themselves tested for possible infection of Covid-19.