Ahmedabad BirdRace to cover all important birding areas of Gujarat

After successfully expanding the scope of the annual Ahmedabad BirdRace event beyond Ahmedabad district last year, the Bird Conservation Society of Gujarat (BCSG) has decided to further expand the scope of the day-long birdwatching event and cover almost all parts of the state this year.

BCSG has drawn a list of 38 birding areas spread across the entire state for this year’s Ahmedabad BirdRace scheduled to be conducted on January 8 with financial support of the India Bird Races.

Last year, BCSG had given a list of 24 birding areas to be preferably covered by the participating teams of birders. They included well-known avian diversity hotspots and important places like Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary in Ahmedabad, Chhari Dhand in Kutch, Pariej and Goblapura wetlands in Kheda district and Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary in Jamnagar.

This year, the BCSG, which is coordinating the event in the state, has added 14 new areas, taking the total to 38 sites spread across all regions of the state for the dawn-to-dusk birdwatching event.

The new areas include Kalo Dungar and Dholavira on Khadir island in Kutch district; Nanda Bet, Vachhraj Bet etc in the Little Rann of Kutch in Surendranagar, Jasadhar-Tulshishya-Khmabha area in Gir East wildlife division in Gir Somnath and Amreli districts in Saurashtra region, Nada Bet on the Indo-Pakistan border in Banaskantha and Khokhala-Taranagar-Subapura in Patanin.

“We have tried to cover all sorts of habitats in the Gujarat, ranging from wetlands to deserts, evergreen forests to dry and deciduous forests and shrublands woodlands to map the avian diversity in the state on a given day,” Uday Vora, honourary secretary of the BCSG said, adding the focus of the event is to note bird diversity and not population abundance of bird species.

This will be 14th Ahmedabad BirdRace. Till a couple of years ago, birdwatchers participating in Ahmedabad BirdRace used to do birdwatching only within 100 kilometre radius of Ahmedabad city.

“But last year, BCSG proposed that they want to expand the scope of the event beyond Ahmedabad and make it a pan-Gujarat exercise. We said we won’t mind if it’s done within the limited funds we have for the event. Eventually, they made it a pan-Gujarat event and birders sighted birds of more than 350 species which was more than 50 percent of the total number of bird species recorded in Gujarat,” Monga, the India coordinator for the India BirdRaces, which provide financial and technical support to similar bird races in 14 cities of India. said.

Monga said that thanks to the success of the Gujarat experiment the previous year, Mumbai and Kochi BirdRaces also decided to become pan-Maharashtra and pan-Kerala events.

India BirdRaces events are sponsored by banking giant HSBC India since the beginning and are supported by NGO United Way, Mumbai. Monga, a naturalist and widlife photographer, and other had conceputlised India Birdraces and had organised the maiden event–Mumbai Birdrace–in 2005.

This year, BCSG will give Rs 2,000 each to up to 38 teams of birdwatchers towards incidental expenses they incur while participating in the race.

“This year, around 150 birdwatchers divided among 49 teams have registered so far. While the deadline to register as a team with financial support is over, we have kept the window open for those who want to take part on voluntary basis,” Vora said.