Ahmedabad: Biodiversity park on Sabarmati river front

The biodiversity park is likely to be open next month. (Express Photo) The biodiversity park is likely to be open next month. (Express Photo)

Written by DISHA PALKHIWALA

A biodiversity park, designed as a wild forest over two hectares of land on the Sabarmati riverfront, housing around 7,000 trees of over 120 species brought from different parts of the country, will soon be open to public. This will be the first such park in the busiest area of the city.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Asif Memon, General Manager of Parks and Gardens at the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), said, “All these trees are naturally grown over seven years. Around 120 rare species from all over the country are brought to create this forest. Trees such as sea grape, mulberry, betel, seven-sons, khaya and date palm, which were not seen in Ahmedabad can be spotted here. These trees are found in coastal areas and hilly areas.”

The park also houses 35 species of birds, including native and migratory birds ones, such as boot-headed eagle, egrets, ibis, white-throated kingfisher, purple swamphen and sparrows. Visitors can also spot different species of butterflies and snakes in the park. “To provide a natural habitat to these species, we have used organic material to maintain the park,” said Memon.

The park, surrounded by a 10-15 feet high wall has a nature trail (walkway) with seatings made of bamboo and tree trunks. “The park is likely to be inaugurated next month and it will have a nominal entry fee. Food and water is prohibited inside the park,” said Dr Memon. The park is expected to be open till 5 pm.

According to Memon, “The aim is to educate students, to purify air and to attract birds. Nature lovers and bird-watchers will have a natural space.”

The Department has also adopted the Miyawaki method of plantation to beauty the riverfront with natural elements. The Japanese method to build dense native forests was pioneered by Japanese botanist, Akira Miya-waki. Around 70,000 samplings were planted from Ambedkar Bridge till Sports Club using this method with five saplings in one square metre of land.

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.