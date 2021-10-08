Ahmedabad: Woman, her infant daughter killed in road accident

A 32-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter were killed in a road accident at Sardar Patel Ring road in Ahmedabad’s Bhadaj area on Thursday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 3:40 am, when a speeding car lost balance, hit a speed breaker and crashed into a parked vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Riddhi Patadia and her daughter Chahna, residents of Ahmedabad’s Shela area. Vishal Patadia (34), who was driving the vehicle, is critically injured, said police.

Police said the Patadia family was travelling home from their company’s godown in Ognaj. A complaint filed by Vishal’s brother Amit said, “Around 4 am, I received a call from an unknown number where I was told that my brother’s car had met with an accident and all persons have been taken to KD Hospital. After I reached KD Hospital, doctors had declared Riddhi and Chahna dead.”

Taking cognizance, Ahmedabad Traffic ‘A’ Police Station has booked Vishal under IPC 304A for causing death due to negligence, 427 for mischief, 337 and 338 for causing hurt and grievous hurt respectively with rash and negligent action, 279 for rash driving.