Ahmedabad: Banas Dairy to generate its own electricity with 50-MW solar plant

Banas Dairy, the biggest milk cooperative in Asia, will soon generate its own electricity. The dairy located in North Gujarat will install a 50 Megawatt (MW) solar plant that will help cut electricity cost of the dairy by 25 per cent, said Shankar Chaudhary, chairman of Banas Dairy, Wednesday.

“Banas dairy plans to set a separate cooperative body which can help produce electricity. Every year, Banas dairy and the village-level milk cooperatives need Rs 200 crore worth of electricity. This is the farmers’ money that we end up paying as electricity bills to the power companies. So we plan to bring together the local milk cooperatives in Banaskantha to create this new body,” Chaudhary, said while addressing the 53rd Annual General Meeting of the dairy.

“Banas Dairy will support this initiative in the first few years. The power used will be for captive purposes.This will save electricity costs by 20-25 per cent. This would probably be the first such initiative in the cooperative sector,” Chaudhary said adding that the Dairy will be able to save money from this initiative.

During the AGM, Banas Dairy also decided to float a Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO) which will be help market farm produce from Banaskantha in other parts of the country.

“This body will also help identify markets for farm produce grown in Banaskantha,” said Chaudhary. This initiative is also expected to help Banas Dairy, where 14 per cent of the turnover of Rs 12,983 crore is from non-dairy products like honey.

During the meeting, officials said the greenfield dairy having milk processing capacity of 50 lakh litres per day at Sanadhar will be commissioned by the end of December 2021.

Banas Dairy has also passed orders to import potato processing plant from Netherlands, which will help the Dairy start processing activities by January-February 2022.