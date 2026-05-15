2 killed after falling off Balolnagar overbridge in Ahmedabad

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two men were killed – in a span of eight days – after crashing their two-wheelers and falling off the Balolnagar overbridge in Ahmedabad’s Ranip area.
The most recent incident took place at 1:15 pm on Thursday when Atul Ramesh Panchal (52) hit the divider on the curve of the bridge and went over the top of the bridge barrier, falling to the road below.
According to the FIR registered at L Division Traffic Police station, on the basis of a complaint by his brother Mahesh, Atul Panchal worked with a firm in Gandhinagar GIDC and drove a Benelli 502C bike.
On the intervening night of May 14-15, Mahesh said he was informed by a neighbour that his brother had been in an accident at Balolnagar overbridge and when he reached there around 1:45 am, he found the bike still on the bridge and Atul’s body was on the road below.
The deceased was booked for rash and negligent driving and causing the death of a person through a rash act.
The previous incident took place on May 7 when Sanjay Manu Makwana (43), also lost his life in a similar manner on the same overbridge.
In the FIR filed at L Division Traffic Police station, on the basis of a complaint by his brother Dipak, Sanjay Makwana worked as a clerk at SBI Bank and drove a Honda bike.
On May 7, Sanjay had a holiday and was at home but Dipak was at work when he received a call from a neighbour saying that Sanjay met with an accident at Balolnagar overbridge. When Dipak reached there, the ambulance was at the spot and he followed it to GMERS Sola Civil
Hospital. There, the doctor on duty declared Sanjay dead.
The deceased was booked for rash and negligent driving and causing the death of a person through a rash act.
Inspector S D Patel of L Division Traffic Police told The Indian Express on Friday that the police had informed the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and she had been told that the civic body has started the process of installing a railing on the side walls of the overbridge.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram