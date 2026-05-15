2 killed after falling off Balolnagar overbridge in Ahmedabad

After the accident, railings were put up on the Balolnagar flyover in the Ranip area of Ahmedabad on Friday. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Two men were killed – in a span of eight days – after crashing their two-wheelers and falling off the Balolnagar overbridge in Ahmedabad’s Ranip area.

The most recent incident took place at 1:15 pm on Thursday when Atul Ramesh Panchal (52) hit the divider on the curve of the bridge and went over the top of the bridge barrier, falling to the road below.

According to the FIR registered at L Division Traffic Police station, on the basis of a complaint by his brother Mahesh, Atul Panchal worked with a firm in Gandhinagar GIDC and drove a Benelli 502C bike.

On the intervening night of May 14-15, Mahesh said he was informed by a neighbour that his brother had been in an accident at Balolnagar overbridge and when he reached there around 1:45 am, he found the bike still on the bridge and Atul’s body was on the road below.