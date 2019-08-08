Ahmedabad: Autorickshaw driver arrested for overloading vehicle with schoolkids

Police have arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly overloading his vehicle with school students, to the extent that two children were hanging outside the auto.

Advertising

Traffic Police station I arrested Naseer Ansari, a native of Ahmedabad, for allegedly overloading the autorickshaw with more than a dozen students.

The incident was brought to light by a Twitter user, Rahul Gupta, who clicked a picture of the autorickshaw and the children hanging out and posted it on social media. Tagging the Ahmedabad Police handle, Gupta claimed the picture was clicked near Anupam Cinema at Khokhra circle in Ahmedabad five days ago.

“Taking cognisance of the tweet, we traced the registration number of the autorickshaw and arrested Ansari from his residence. He used to ferry children of various schools and more than a dozen were being driven inside the autorickshaw. He has been booked under IPC section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) for negligence and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act (1988),” said an official of Traffic Police station I.