Ahmedabad: Auto driver killed, 2 others injured as car rams 2 vehicles

An autorickshaw driver was killed and two other persons were injured when a speeding car hit his vehicle and a motorcycle in Motera area of Ahmedabad on Tuesday night.

According to police, the accident occurred around 9 pm at the Dwarkesh Antilia cross roads when a speeding Kia SUV from the opposite direction rammed an autorickshaw and a motorcycle.

Driver of the autorickshaw, Dinesh Parmar, a resident of Chandkheda, died on spot, while motorcyclist Yash Bhavani suffered multiple fractures, police said, adding that the driver of the car also suffered injuries and was admitted to the civil hospital.

“I was coming from my office when around 9 pm, a speeding Kia motors SUV hit an autorickshaw that was going ahead of me and then struck my motorcycle as well. The car turned turtle in the impact. I was also thrown off the bike and suffered multiple fractures,” said Bhavani in his complaint at L traffic police station.

Taking cognisance, police lodged a case against the unknown driver under Indian Penal Code sections 304a for causing death by negligence and 279 for rash driving as well as sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. “The car driver is in critical state admitted to the civil hospital and will be arrested once he recovers,” said a senior officer of L traffic PS.