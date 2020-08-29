Ahmedabad: Assam woman living in police station for a month to be sent home

An assistant commissioner of police with Ahmedabad police said that the court’s observation is being noted and the woman is being sent to her home in Assam. (Representational)

A 20-year-old woman from Assam, who was rescued from a prostitution racket in Ahmedabad, will be sent back to her parents by a ‘She’ team of Ahmedabad Police, after a sessions court found out that the woman was staying in a police station for one month and expressed its “shock” over the police procedure.

On July 23, a team of Vatva GIDC police station had responded to an SOS call made by the woman who was brought to a hotel by her “handler” to be pushed into prostitution racket.

After the woman was rescued from the hotel, police arrested the main accused Masooq Ayyub Qureshi alias Sonu (27), a resident of Chandkheda in Ahmedabad and native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, who had allegedly brought the woman from Hyderabad in February. The woman was staying with her sister in Hyderabad since 2018 when Sonu had allegedly reached there and brought her to Ahmedabad on the pretext of marrying her.

An FIR was lodged against Sonu on July 24 and he was sent to judicial custody till July 30.

Since then, the woman was lodged in the ‘women and children ward’ of Vatva GIDC police station.

According to police, the woman was sent to ‘Nari Sansthan Kendra’ as per procedure.

However, she expressed her desire to stay with the ‘She’ team.

Speaking to The Indian Express, D R Gohil, incharge officer of Vatva GIDC police station, said, “The woman was in trauma after what she went through and she was counselled. A ‘She’ team was also dedicated towards looking after her all this while and to develop a trust bond with her so that she opens up. At first she was sent to a women shelter home but she said to us that she doesn’t feel safe over there after which she was brought to the women and children ward of our station. Only women officers were allowed to converse with her all this while which helped us in knowing about her home back in Assam. Ten days ago, we contacted Assam police and through social media, a message was circulated in Assam which finally led us to her parents. Since she has no acquaintance in Ahmedabad and has expressed her desire to be with her parents, a ‘She’ team of Vatva GIDC PS will travel with her to the parents in Assam.”

The police action came after it came to the notice of an Ahmedabad Sessions court, on August 25, that the woman was staying at the police station for a month. The court was hearing the woman who was presented before it along with the investigating officer.

“Upon this revelation, this court was in utter shock and asked her as to how and under what circumstances the victim was kept in the police station without any order from any competent court having jurisdiction in this regard. While responding to this, the victim feigned ignorance,” the court observed.

The woman however, denied any maltreatment at the hands of the police.

The court asked police inspector D R Gohil why the victim was housed at the police station to which it was submitted that she had no place to stay in Ahmedabad. However, the inspector could not answer the aspect as to why she was not shifted to a shelter home as is the norm.

Observing that the woman was kept at the police station without “any rhyme or reason,” the court did not mince any words to allude to the possibility and its “strong belief”, that this may very well be a case “where possibility of fence eating the crops cannot be ruled out.”

The court also did not rule out that there are “ample chances of tampering with the prosecution evidence and threatening the witnesses” especially since the victim and the accused, both were in the police custody for a period of seven days – between July 24 and 30.

While rejecting the accused’s bail plea on Wednesday, the court also ordered that strict disciplinary action is required to be taken against the investigating officer for keeping the victim at the police station for a month. The court ordered that a copy of the order be sent to the Ahmedabad city police commissioner with “a recommendation to take strict disciplinary action against the I.O of the present case as well as officer incharge of the concerned police station.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gohil said that there was no violation of law by the police in this case.

“The woman has given her statement to the court wherein she has expressed her desire to stay in the police station rather than the shelter home. Our ‘She’ team spoke to her in a very sensitive manner which also helped us in building a strong case against the accused,” said Gohil.

An assistant commissioner of police with Ahmedabad police said that the court’s observation is being noted and the woman is being sent to her home in Assam.

