Couple with stab injuries rescued after fire breaks out at Ahmedabad apartment

Ahmedabad fire and emergency services officers on Friday morning rescued a couple with stab wounds, lying in pools of blood, after a fire broke out at an apartment in the city.

The fire was reported at Godrej Garden City’s Eden V Block near SG Highway in Ahmedabad. On seeing smoke from the apartment, neighbours alerted the fire department.

Police suspect that “a household matter” may have led to a heated argument between the couple. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Police suspect that “a household matter” may have led to a heated argument between the couple. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Ahmedabad Divisional Fire Officer Om Jadeja said, “We got a call at around 10.15 am. Firefighting teams from Thaltej and Chandkheda reached the site. Upon reaching there, they found the wife lying on the ground floor in a pool of blood. Later, on reaching the fourth floor, where their apartment was on fire, the husband was found lying in a pool of blood.”

The couple, Anil and Anita Baghel, were both stabbed with a sharp object, officers said. Neither had burn injuries. Police suspect that “a household matter” may have led to a heated argument between the two. Teams from the forensic science laboratory and the police reached the site to investigate the matter.

According to Jadeja, the couple was rescued by neighbours and both were shifted to Sola Civil Hospital. No one was found inside the burnt apartment, the fire officers said.