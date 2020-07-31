Ahmedabad: Anti-CAA activist denies allegations

A police officer with ‘A’ division Ahmedabad Police confirmed that Kaleem Siddiqui was present in the office on Thursday for his response. (Representational) A police officer with ‘A’ division Ahmedabad Police confirmed that Kaleem Siddiqui was present in the office on Thursday for his response. (Representational)

An Ahmedabad-based anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) activist who was issued a show-cause notice in which he was asked why he shouldn’t be externed from the city for his alleged involvement in criminal activities presented himself before the police on Thursday and refuted the allegations made against him in a written response.

Kaleem Siddiqui, 39, a resident of Bapunagar, was one of the organisers of the two-month Shaheen Bagh-like anti-CAA agitation in Rakhial of Ahmedabad. The protest which started on January 14 was called off on March 14 due to the pandemic.

On July 17, the office of M A Patel, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (A division), Ahmedabad Police, had sent a show cause notice to Siddiqui stating that the police department was contemplating to extern him for two years from Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana and Kheda as he is “hot headed, obsessive in nature, keeps in possession deadly weapons, involves himself in anti-social activities and has image of a ruffian” as per the notice.

The show-cause notice had stated two FIRs against Siddiqui lodged at Ramol and Rakhial police stations under multiple sections of unlawful assembly, rioting, rioting with deadly weapons, mischief and obscenity. It had also stated 10 anonymous complaints allegedly made by “citizens” for alleged assault and criminal intimidation charges. The notice had asked him to report to police on July 30 to present his side.

Siddiqui submitted a written response stating, “The allegations that I am a… dangerous person… involved in anti-social activities… is nothing but wrong notions, conjecture and surmises… without any foundation…(sic)” A police officer with ‘A’ division Ahmedabad Police confirmed that Siddiqui was present in the office on Thursday for his response.

Siddiqui told The Indian Express,” I informed the police today that out of the two FIRs against me, I have received acquittal in one from the Gujarat High Court, while the other FIR pertains to my participation in the anti-CAA demonstration on December 19 last year. Regarding the so called anonymous complaints… it tells more about the policing in Gujarat that police have not been able to file a single FIR against me. I believe the charges made against me are politically motivated. I have been called for a second hearing on Friday as well.”

