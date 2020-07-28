Ahmedabad and Bharuch: 39 buffaloes in transit seized by police ahead of Bakri Eid

In Ahmedabad, a police team intercepted a truck near Fatehwadi Savera Hotel on Sunday and seized 24 buffalo calves being transported from Sarkhej area of Ahmedabad to Vejalpur. (Representational) In Ahmedabad, a police team intercepted a truck near Fatehwadi Savera Hotel on Sunday and seized 24 buffalo calves being transported from Sarkhej area of Ahmedabad to Vejalpur. (Representational)

The police, in two separate incidents, seized as many as 39 buffaloes being transported in trucks ahead of Bakri Eid in Ahmedabad and Bharuch on Sunday night and booked the cattle owners for animal cruelty.

In yet another case, police also arrested a 32-year-old man from Sarkhej area of Ahmedabad for stealing 13 buffaloes and allegedly slaughtering eight of them.

In Ahmedabad, a police team intercepted a truck near Fatehwadi Savera Hotel on Sunday and seized 24 buffalo calves being transported from Sarkhej area of Ahmedabad to Vejalpur. The two accused have been identified as Isaq Multani and Ismail Kadirbhai, both natives of Modasa in Aravalli, and booked under sections of the Animal Protection Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

“A patrol team noticed a truck parked near Fatehwadi Savera Hotel and upon checking, as many as 24 calves were found in the truck, kept without facilities of food and water for them. The calves are around two-years-old and we have rescued them,” said a police officer at Vejalpur Police Station.

However, the owners of the calves said that they had the permit to carry the animals.

“The journey from Sarkhej to Juhapura is hardly an hour and the animals have been taken well care of. Yet, our vehicle was intercepted by police and animals were seized,” said Ismailbhai.

In the second case in Bharuch, police booked two persons after a truck carrying 15 buffaloes was intercepted by a group of self-proclaimed cow vigilantes near Zadeshwar overbridge in Bharuch on Sunday, after which the police were informed. According to police, the accused have been identified as Imran Ishaq Ali, Dawood Padiya and Minhaz, all residents of Karjan in Vadodara, who have been booked under sections of the Animal Protection Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The complainant in the case is Abhishek Yaduvanshi Ahir, president of the Bharat Gau Raksha Dal in Vadodara.

“The animals were being transported in a truck from Vadodara to Bharuch without any arrangement of food, water and proper ventilation. We intercepted the truck and informed the police,” read Ahir’s complaint in the FIR filed at Vadodara ‘C’ division police station.

In the third case, the police arrested 32-year-old Sahid alias Sahil Qureshi, a resident of Fatehwadi in Vejalpur, for stealing as many as 13 buffaloes from Ramol area and killing eight of them.

“The accused had stolen the animals from a farmland in Ramol and brought them to an open space in Meemnagar of Sarkhej, where he slaughtered eight of them. The remaining five buffaloes were rescued and sent to an animal shelter by the police,” said an officer at Sarkhej police station.

