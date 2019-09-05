Ahmedabad: Several feared trapped as building collapses in Amraiwadi, operations underway

Several people are feared trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Amraiwadi area of Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. The rescue operation is underway.

According to officials, the incident took place in ‘Banglawali Chali’ society near Amraiwadi Torrent House in Amraiwadi area at around 12 pm. The building was situated at the end of a congested lane in Banglawali Chali society.

The first respondents to the accident were the nearby people who immediately rushed to rescue those trapped in the debris.

“As soon as we received information, multiple teams of fire safety and police reached the spot to rescue the people trapped. The operation is still going on and till now, seven people have been rescued,” said RT Udawat, station-in-charge, Amraiwadi police station.

A fire safety official told The Indian Express that the presence of bystanders is causing problems to the rescue operation.

“Many bystanders are climbing up on the debris which is a risk for those trapped underneath it. Also, the officials are trying to listen to any cries for help made by the trapped persons but the overbearing presence of bystanders is making it difficult,” he said.